Motorcyclist being treated for 'serious injuries' following M62 crash near Leeds

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a major collision which ground the M62 to a halt on Tuesday.

The motorway was temporarily closed on the westbound side earlier on Tuesday morning after a Suzuki motorbike collided with a silver Alfa Romeo.

The 54-year-old man who was riding the bike was airlifted to hospital by an air ambulance. West Yorkshire Police say he is being treated for serious injuries.

The westbound carriageway has since partially re-opened.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at around 8:35am on Tuesday 20 August, at junction 31 westbound of the M62 carriageway.

"A Suzuki motorbike was travelling in lane 3 of the motorway when there was a collision between the bike and a silver Alfa Romeo.

"Following the collision, the bike was shunted into lane 2 of the motorway and there was a further collision with an articulated lorry.

"The 54-year-old male rider of the motorbike suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital via air ambulance, where he remains.

"Road closures were put in place whilst officers were conducting enquiries. Traffic is now able to move past the scene."

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed it or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number of August 20.