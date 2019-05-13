Police fine motorists for pavement parking in this Leeds postcode

Police handed out fines to drivers in south Leeds for parking badly on pavements.

West Yorkshire Police's Leeds South team were in the LS11 postcode on Monday after getting reports of bad parking in the area.

Police took action after reports of bad parking in south Leeds (Photo: WYPLeedsSouth)

Officers posted two examples of bad parking on their Facebook page.

They said: "As evidenced by the photos you can see that a wheelchair would not have got through the gap left by the driver and would have been forced to go on the road.

"The cars owners were issued with fixed penalty tickets."

It comes just weeks after officers from the same team removed a car from the pavement at the A6110 Ring Road in Beeston as it was putting pedestrians in danger.

What the law says about parking on pavements according to the RAC:

Parking on the pavement is not illegal outside of London. You can, however, still get a fine for doing so in some instances, which makes the law quite a grey area.

Since 1974, Highway Code rule 244 has stated that drivers "MUST NOT park partially or wholly on the pavement in London and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it."

The key things to note here are the words must not and should not.

Outside of the capital or “elsewhere”, the Highway Code states drivers should not park on the pavement, meaning it is advisory and not, therefore, backed up by any legislation.

Rule 242 is where it gets a little less clear, stating: "You MUST NOT leave your vehicle or trailer in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road."

This is a must not, again, meaning if your car is reported or seen by a police officer and judged to be either in a dangerous position or causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road, you could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice.