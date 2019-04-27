Police remove car for pavement parking in this Leeds street

West Yorkshire Police have removed a car from a south Leeds street for pavement parking.

Police Community Support Officers said the car on A6110 Ring Road in Beeston, near The Store Room, was putting pedestrians in danger.

Police Community Support officers removed this car in Beeston for pavement parking (Photo: @WYPLeedsSouth).

They said in a Facebook post: "People wanting to pass this vehicle would have had to go round and put in danger by going into the busy dual carriageway.



"Please think about where you leave your vehicle!"

It can also cause substantial damage to kerbs and pathways, with councils forced to foot the repair bills.

Outside of London, pavement parking is not actually illegal.

According to the RAC, it could be banned across England, based on the upcoming findings of a new inquiry launched by a parliamentary committee.

RAC’s head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: “There is no doubt that selfish parking that blocks pavements can be a major hindrance and danger to pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

“[However] there are instances, particularly on Britain’s many narrow residential streets, where drivers believe they are doing the right thing by putting a wheel or two on the kerb.”

Mr Lyes said motorists do this to ensure access for other vehicles, including emergency services, while also making sure they leave enough space for pedestrians, including wheelchair users and those with buggies.

He added: “This inquiry should look carefully at how we can strike the right balance.”