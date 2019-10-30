Police called to Leeds NCP car park over concerns for man's safety

Officers were called to the NCP car park in New York Street at 3.21pm on Wednesday.

They found a man on the car park and he was brought to safety a short time later.

The man was taken away by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and is not believed to have come to any harm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...