Police called to Leeds NCP car park over concerns for man's safety
Police were called to a Leeds city centre car park after members of the public raised concerns for a man's safety.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 3:58 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 3:59 pm
Officers were called to the NCP car park in New York Street at 3.21pm on Wednesday.
They found a man on the car park and he was brought to safety a short time later.
The man was taken away by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and is not believed to have come to any harm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.
If you are struggling, Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.