Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Flying taxis” could soon connect Leeds and Manchester Airport as part of an ambitious new plan.

Vertical Aerospace said it expects its products will initially be targeted to premium airline passengers for airport transfers, but will “evolve” and become “very affordable” once production grows.

The Bristol-based company hopes to receive regulatory approval for its eVTOLs, which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, by the end of 2026, with commercial flights beginning in the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has started ground tests of its most advanced prototype, named VX4.

Vertical Aerospace has started ground tests of its most advanced prototype, named VX4. | Vertical Aerospace/PA Wire

Chief commercial officer Michael Cervenka, said: “Where it starts to become affordable is, we’ve got a vehicle that can fly lots of times a day, can carry lots of passengers, needs very little maintenance, is very efficient to operate.

“Already, without needing lots of fancy new technology, the potential is for this aircraft to be about the same cost as hiring an Uber.

“We’re selling the aircraft. Our customers will set the prices (for journeys).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative government published a Future of Flying plan in March, which included an ambition for piloted eVTOL flights to begin in the UK by 2026, and pilotless flights by 2030.

Mr Cervenka said eVTOL journeys will be less than 100 miles and are likely to be in three categories: airport shuttles, between locations with “gaps in ground transportation” such as between Manchester and Leeds, and sightseeing trips.

He added: “We’re going to gradually roll out tens to hundreds of aircraft. It’s going to take some time before we ramp up to thousands of aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the initial use cases will be first and business class passengers connecting with flights. But actually that’s how you enable the market to grow.