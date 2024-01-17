A person has died following an incident at a train station in Leeds.

Officers were called to the line near Cross Gates railway station just after 12pm today (Wednesday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks, British Transport Police have said.

A spokesperson added: "Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."