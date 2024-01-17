Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Cross Gates station: Person dies after incident on train tracks between Leeds and York

A person has died following an incident at a train station in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to the line near Cross Gates railway station just after 12pm today (Wednesday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks, British Transport Police have said.

A spokesperson added: "Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

All lines between Leeds and York were blocked following the incident and Network Rail announced at 1.45pm that they had reopened.

Related topics:Cross GatesLeedsYorkNetwork RailBritish Transport Police