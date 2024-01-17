Trains cancelled and delayed between Leeds and York as emergency services deal with 'incident' on the lines
The nature of the incident has not been disclosed, but train operators have confirmed that there have been a number of cancellations as a result.
In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], Northern said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Leeds and York the line is blocked.
“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”
Cross Country Trains has issued a similar statement, warning that services are being “cancelled, delayed or diverted”. The operator confirmed that the disruption is expected to last until at least 3pm. A statement from TPE Customer Assist shared the same message.
The British Transport Police has been asked to comment.
Train operator CrossCountry has shed light on how long passengers could be waiting for a service.
A statement said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident Leeds - York the lines are blocked. Train services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Leeds & Wakefield Westgate will not be served. Disruption is expected until 15:00."
