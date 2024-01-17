Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and York as emergency services deal with “an incident” on the lines.

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed, but train operators have confirmed that there have been a number of cancellations as a result.

In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], Northern said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Leeds and York the line is blocked.

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and York after an "incident" blocking the lines. Photo: James Hardisty.

Cross Country Trains has issued a similar statement, warning that services are being “cancelled, delayed or diverted”. The operator confirmed that the disruption is expected to last until at least 3pm. A statement from TPE Customer Assist shared the same message.

The British Transport Police has been asked to comment.

The Yorkshire Evening Post will share live updates on the incident as they are available –