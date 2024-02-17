Oxford Place: Full listed diversions as Leeds city centre route shuts for three weeks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oxford Place, located just off the Leeds Headrow, will close from Monday, February 19 as further extensions to the Leeds PIPES heat network continue.
The PIPES network, which could see hundreds of homes kept warm without the need for gas boilers or electric heaters, is formed by a series of insulated pipes which carry heated water from a central location to homes.
From Monday, Oxford Place will be shut 7.30am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday, with the possibility of an occasional evening or weekend.
Traffic management arrangements will be in place for 24 hour durations and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes to reach their destinations where possible during this closure.
The closure is the fourth and final phase of the connection works which saw Westgate and Park Lane shut for three weeks from January 8.