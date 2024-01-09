Westgate and Park Lane to face closures as Leeds council announce extension to PIPES heating network
As part of Leeds City Council’s on-going commitment to meet their green energy targets, further extensions to the Leeds PIPES heat network are planned to take place from January 8, 2024.
The PIPES network, which could see hundreds of homes kept warm without the need for gas boilers or electric heaters, is formed by a series of insulated pipes which carry heated water from a central location to homes.
The works will involve some lane closures on Westgate and Park Lane, both inbound and outbound, followed by the closure of Oxford Place on February 19, 2024 for 3 weeks.
Works will take place from 7.30am – 5pm, Monday – Saturday, with the possibility of an occasional evening or weekend. Traffic management arrangements will need to be in place for 24 hour durations, with drivers being urged to plan ahead.