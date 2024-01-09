Two key Leeds street are set to face disruption this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Leeds City Council’s on-going commitment to meet their green energy targets, further extensions to the Leeds PIPES heat network are planned to take place from January 8, 2024.

The PIPES network, which could see hundreds of homes kept warm without the need for gas boilers or electric heaters, is formed by a series of insulated pipes which carry heated water from a central location to homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will involve some lane closures on Westgate and Park Lane, both inbound and outbound, followed by the closure of Oxford Place on February 19, 2024 for 3 weeks.

PIPES heating works will involve lane closures along Westgate and Park Lane. Pictures: NW/LCC