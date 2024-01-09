Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Westgate and Park Lane to face closures as Leeds council announce extension to PIPES heating network

Two key Leeds street are set to face disruption this month.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As part of Leeds City Council’s on-going commitment to meet their green energy targets, further extensions to the Leeds PIPES heat network are planned to take place from January 8, 2024.

The PIPES network, which could see hundreds of homes kept warm without the need for gas boilers or electric heaters, is formed by a series of insulated pipes which carry heated water from a central location to homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works will involve some lane closures on Westgate and Park Lane, both inbound and outbound, followed by the closure of Oxford Place on February 19, 2024 for 3 weeks.

Most Popular
PIPES heating works will involve lane closures along Westgate and Park Lane. Pictures: NW/LCCPIPES heating works will involve lane closures along Westgate and Park Lane. Pictures: NW/LCC
PIPES heating works will involve lane closures along Westgate and Park Lane. Pictures: NW/LCC

Works will take place from 7.30am – 5pm, Monday – Saturday, with the possibility of an occasional evening or weekend. Traffic management arrangements will need to be in place for 24 hour durations, with drivers being urged to plan ahead.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City Council