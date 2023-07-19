Safety investigations and inspection of defects will take place on Otley Bridge (B6451) for two nights this week, during which the road will be closed to all vehicles in both directions.

The work will be carried out between 7PM and 6AM on Tuesday July 18 and Wednesday July 19, during which a fully signed diversion is in place for motorists via the A658 Pool in Wharfedale bridge crossing.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists who will be able to use a segregated walkway controlled by on-site marshalls.

Otley Bridge is an ancient seven span stone bridge and Scheduled Ancient Monument and was built almost 800 years ago. The bridge carries the B6451 over the River Wharfe, and links the two halves of Otley town.

In order to improve safety as traffic grew, a cantilevered pedestrian concrete walkway was added in the 1950s.

The road closures are scheduled to avoid conflict with the current resurfacing works at Dyneley Arms and the upcoming works at Harewood Bridge. The closure comes after reports of defects in the walkway and urgent investigations will be carried out by Leeds City Council to ensure the bridge remains safe.

An underbridge unit will be used during inspection to access the underside of the walkway which will require the road to be closed for traffic.

The full diversion route sees vehicles from the north diverted via the B6451 Farnley Lane, then Farnley Park and the B6161 Leathley Lane to the join A658 at Pool in Wharfedale, then on to the A659 Pool Road to Otley. Vehicles from the south will follow the same route reversed.

Otley Bridge will be closed in both directions for two nights as inspections take place along the ancient bridge. (Photo by National World)

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Otley Bridge is an ancient crossing in the centre of the town. By carrying out this urgent investigation at night-time with lower traffic levels, we can hopefully quickly identify the extent of the defects.

“We apologise in advance for the potential disruption and ask road users for their patience. The urgency requires some short-term inconvenience to ascertain potential further works on this vital crossing in the town.

