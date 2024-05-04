Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no Northern services running across the North of England next Thursday (May 9) due to the latest industrial action by ASLEF.

The union, which largely represents train drivers, has called multiple strikes on different days at train operators across the country.

There will be no Northern services running across the North of England next Thursday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer for Northern, said: “Unfortunately, the action by ASLEF on Thursday 9 May will see our network grind to a halt.

“On the days when strikes are taking place with other train operators, we will do everything we can to keep our services moving and absorb those extra passengers trying to travel across the region.

“We can only apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASLEF will cause to people in the North of England.” Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Northern customers connecting onto services with other train operators are advised to check before they travel for all journeys between Monday 6 and Saturday 11 May.