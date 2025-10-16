Northern supports Light Night Leeds with tickets from just £2

Train operator Northern is inviting people to experience the magic of Light Night Leeds with a special £2 train fare into the city.

Light Night Leeds takes place on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23, transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity.

This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of the city’s most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays.

Northern is offering a £2 fare to Leeds city centre for Light Night. | Northern

One of the highlights will be a striking projection on the city’s historic Queens Hotel, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway - a fitting tribute for those arriving by train.

To help more people experience the festival, train operator Northern is offering £2 single advance tickets for travel to Leeds from a wide range of stations across its network.

The offer covers journeys from towns and cities including Halifax, Bradford, Skipton, Harrogate, Dewsbury, Wakefield, York, Doncaster and more.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: "Light Night is one of the highlights of the year for Leeds, with the festival brightening up our autumn evenings for an incredible twenty years now.

"With trains running late into the evening, we're urging people to leave the car at home and enjoy an affordable, sustainable journey to the festival - it’s the perfect opportunity to make a night of it."

To take advantage of the £2 offer, tickets must be bought up to three days in advance through Northern's website or app. A full list of destinations where £2 tickets can be bought from is available on Northern's website.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.