A new rail timetable and major changes to services will come into effect this weekend, affecting several routes across Leeds and the north of England.

Northern Rail's winter timetable introduces a mix of changes, with some services added, removed or adjusted for timing.

Following the completion of repair works, some services between Leeds and York will return to their normal routes, while new services are also being introduced.

Northern Rail's winter timetable is coming into effect this Sunday (December 15). | National World (Inset: Northern)

Below is a comprehensive list of Northern Rail service changes affecting Leeds and the north of England, set to come into effect this Sunday, December 15.

Full list of Northern Rail changes:

A two-hour service from Leeds to Huddersfield (via Dewsbury) will begin, stopping at all stations.

With the completion of engineering works between Church Fenton and York, the stopping service between York and Leeds will return to its normal route, with services no longer diverted to and from Selby.

Late-night services on Monday to Thursday nights will still be replaced by buses as work on the Transpennine Route upgrade continues. This will affect services through Huddersfield, with work to continue in the area until May 2025.

Services from Leeds to Dewsbury and Huddersfield will now divert via Brighouse to Halifax (and Bradford Interchange on Saturdays), bypassing Mirfield.

Saturday services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield will no longer operate.

Sunday services from Leeds to Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield will terminate at Halifax.

Services between Huddersfield and Sheffield will now start and end at Lockwood.

Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Blackpool North will start operating with four-carriage trains.

Services on the Cumbrian coast have been retimed to improve punctuality and offer better connections will long-distance services at Carlisle.

The Northumberland Line will open for passengers for the first time in 60 years, with Northern trains stopping at Newcastle, Manors, Seaton Delaval and Ashington.

You can find more information about the timetable changes on Northern Rail’s website.

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The twice-yearly timetable change is an opportunity for us to adjust services so they better reflect customer demand.

“The Christmas period is also an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out engineering work whilst there are fewer people travelling on the network.

“For those travelling between Christmas and New Year we ask that they check their journey as close to the day of travel as possible to see if those engineering works will affect their journey.”