The operator have revealed that rail services services between Leeds and Knottingley will remain cancelled until next week after engineers observed "further deterioration" on the rail line following a landslip.

Northern wrote on X on Sunday (March 10) that services between Castleford and Knottingley had been cancelled due to a safety inspection of a landslip between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley.

Northern train services between Leeds and Knottingley have been cancelled until next week,

But on their website, the operator said that Network Rail engineers would remain on site, along with specialist teams and equipment, with disruption expected until the end of Tuesday, March 19.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley all lines are currently blocked. Services running through these stations have been cancelled, with disruption expected until Tuesday, 19 March.

"Rail replacement transport has been organised but customers are advised to check before they travel.”

Affected services:

Leeds to Knottingley via Castleford - Services will only operate between Leeds and Pontefract Monkhill

Leeds to Knottingley via Wakefield - All services cancelled

Knottingley to Leeds via Castleford - All services cancelled

Knottingley to Leeds via Wakefield - Services will operate between Pontefract Monkhill and Leeds

Knottingley will not have any train services during this time.

During the cancellations, bus replacement services provided by Ross Travel and DM Motor Services will operate as follows:

Pontefract Monkhill to Knottingley: 06.30, 07.40, and then 40 minutes past each hour until 21:40, then 22.45 and 23.59.

Knottingley to Castleford: 06.40, 07.10, 08.20, and then 20 past each hour until 21.20, then 22.25 and an additional 23.15 Knottingley stations to Glasshoughton and then setting down passengers as required for advertised stations to Leeds.

Additional rail replacement transport: 07.45 Goole, all stations to Knottingley, then setting passengers down as required for advertised stations to Leeds. 18.40 Pontefract Monkhill, all advertised stations to Goole. 19.45 Goole, all stations to Knottingley, then setting passengers down as required for advertised stations to Leeds. 23.00 Leeds, all advertised stations via Wakefield to Knottingley.