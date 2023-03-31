News you can trust since 1890
Live

M62: Live updates as two lanes closed near Leeds and long delays faced due to broken down vehicle

Large queues are building on the M62 near Leeds due to a broken down vehicle.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:42 BST

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for Morley and junction 29 for the M621 towards Leeds. This is due to a broken-down vehicle within the roadworks scheme.

Traffic officers are on the scene, and recovery agents are en route. National Highways has asked drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, as there are 30-minute delays.

For the latest updates on this incident follow our live blog below.

Queues are building on the M62 eastbound near Leeds. Photo: National Highways
Live as two-lane closure on the M62 near Leeds causes delays

Traffic back to junction 26

The below map on the National Highways website appears to show that traffic has built up from junction 28 all the way back to junction 26:

Delays of 40 minutes

National Highways has now stated that there are currently delays on the M62 eastbound of 40 minutes due to this incident

When the road will be cleared

National Highways states on its website the road is not expected to be cleared until between 18:30 and 18:45

Picture from the motorway

The below picture taken from one of the cameras on the motorway outlines the level of traffic that has built up:

Two lanes closed on the M62

National Highways has provided the below information regarding this two-lane closure on the M62 near Leeds:

