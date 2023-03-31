M62: Live updates as two lanes closed near Leeds and long delays faced due to broken down vehicle
Large queues are building on the M62 near Leeds due to a broken down vehicle.
Two out of three lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for Morley and junction 29 for the M621 towards Leeds. This is due to a broken-down vehicle within the roadworks scheme.
Traffic officers are on the scene, and recovery agents are en route. National Highways has asked drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, as there are 30-minute delays.
For the latest updates on this incident follow our live blog below.
Live as two-lane closure on the M62 near Leeds causes delays
The below map on the National Highways website appears to show that traffic has built up from junction 28 all the way back to junction 26:
National Highways has now stated that there are currently delays on the M62 eastbound of 40 minutes due to this incident
National Highways states on its website the road is not expected to be cleared until between 18:30 and 18:45
The below picture taken from one of the cameras on the motorway outlines the level of traffic that has built up: