Following a multiple vehicle collision on the M62 in West Yorkshire, there is a delay of up to two hours and congestion for eight miles between J24 (Elland) and J23 (Huddersfield).

This is due to a collision that was reported at approximately 3.10pm which initially blocked the road. One lane has been cleared and was re-opened at approximately 3.15pm.

The vehicles have now been moved into lanes 2 and 3 of (3) to allow safe recovery and clean-up work to take place.

Road users intending on using this section of the M62 westbound are urged to consider alternate routes or delaying their journey until the delays have eased.

