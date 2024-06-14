Multi-vehicle crash on M62 near Huddersfield causing miles of traffic for drivers heading out of Leeds
This is due to a collision that was reported at approximately 3.10pm which initially blocked the road. One lane has been cleared and was re-opened at approximately 3.15pm.
The vehicles have now been moved into lanes 2 and 3 of (3) to allow safe recovery and clean-up work to take place.
Road users intending on using this section of the M62 westbound are urged to consider alternate routes or delaying their journey until the delays have eased.
Crash on M62 causing major delays
Following a multiple vehicle collision on the M62 in West Yorkshire, there is a delay of up to 120 mins and congestion for 8 miles between J24 (Elland) and J23 (Huddersfield).
One lane remains closed
