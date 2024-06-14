Live

Multi-vehicle crash on M62 near Huddersfield causing miles of traffic for drivers heading out of Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jun 2024, 17:18 BST
Following a multiple vehicle collision on the M62 in West Yorkshire, there is a delay of up to two hours and congestion for eight miles between J24 (Elland) and J23 (Huddersfield).

This is due to a collision that was reported at approximately 3.10pm which initially blocked the road. One lane has been cleared and was re-opened at approximately 3.15pm.

The vehicles have now been moved into lanes 2 and 3 of (3) to allow safe recovery and clean-up work to take place.

Road users intending on using this section of the M62 westbound are urged to consider alternate routes or delaying their journey until the delays have eased.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

Crash on M62 causing major delays

17:33 BST

Full details

17:27 BST

Photo

Below is a photo taken from above the M62 showing the extent of the traffic:

There is miles of traffic on the M62There is miles of traffic on the M62
There is miles of traffic on the M62 | National Highways
17:18 BST

One lane remains closed

Below is the latest post from National Highways:

