Kirkstall Lane Headingley: Emergency services race to scene after reports of multi-vehicle crash in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
Emergency services raced to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Leeds this morning.

At 8.14am today (Tuesday, October 7), police received a report of a collision involving several vehicles in Kirkstall Lane, Headingley.

Officers attended and it was established this had involved four vehicles.

Police received a report of a collision involving several vehicles in Kirkstall Lane, Headingley.placeholder image
Police received a report of a collision involving several vehicles in Kirkstall Lane, Headingley. | Google/National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One person was taken to hospital where it was found they had suffered minor injuries.”

Police, fire and ambulance services were pictured at the scene, near to the junction with Queenswood Drive.

The damaged vehicles have been recovered and the route has now been reopened.

