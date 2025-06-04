A man and child are in hospital after a two-car crash in Leeds.

Police were called at 6.55pm last night (Tuesday, June 3) to a report of a road traffic collision on Foundry Approach, Harehills.

The collision involved two cars, which came to rest outside a local corner shop.

Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Foundry Approach, Harehills. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man and child in one of the cars made their own way to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.”

Traffic disruption as a result of the collision lifted shortly after the arrival of emergency services.