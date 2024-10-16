M62: Exit slip road at Chain Bar Roundabout near Leeds and Cleckheaton closed due to flooding
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An exit slip road has been closed on a major motorway that serves Leeds due to flooding.
The M62 slip road has been closed in both directions at junction 26 for the Chain Bar Roundabout.
The area has flooded due to a burst water main.
A Bradford City Council spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are on site to isolate the main and will begin pumping away the surface water ASAP.
They're working closely with Highways to reopen the road as soon possible.
“Please avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.