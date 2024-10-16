Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exit slip road has been closed on a major motorway that serves Leeds due to flooding.

The M62 slip road has been closed in both directions at junction 26 for the Chain Bar Roundabout.

The area has flooded due to a burst water main.

A Bradford City Council spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are on site to isolate the main and will begin pumping away the surface water ASAP.

They're working closely with Highways to reopen the road as soon possible.

“Please avoid the area.”