M62: Exit slip road at Chain Bar Roundabout near Leeds and Cleckheaton closed due to flooding

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An exit slip road has been closed on a major motorway that serves Leeds due to flooding.

The M62 slip road has been closed in both directions at junction 26 for the Chain Bar Roundabout.

The area has flooded due to a burst water main.

The M62 exit slip road by the Chain Bar Roundabout has been closed due to floodingThe M62 exit slip road by the Chain Bar Roundabout has been closed due to flooding
The M62 exit slip road by the Chain Bar Roundabout has been closed due to flooding | National Highways

A Bradford City Council spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are on site to isolate the main and will begin pumping away the surface water ASAP.

They're working closely with Highways to reopen the road as soon possible.

“Please avoid the area.”

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Related topics:M62Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice