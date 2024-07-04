Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall from an M62 motorway bridge near Leeds.

At 9.35am today (Thursday, July 4), police received a concern for safety report relating to a male on a bridge over the M62 motorway between junctions 29 and 30.

A further call was then received to advise the male had fallen on to the carriageway.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The ambulance service was contacted and armed officers were deployed to assist at the scene in a medical capacity.

“The male was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are described as life-threatening.”

Enquiries have been ongoing at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0405 of July 4.