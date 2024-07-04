M62 Leeds: Motorway closed in both directions at Lofthouse Interchange - live updates
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between junction 29 (Lofthouse Interchange / M1) and junction 30 (Rothwell) due to a police incident.
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance.
National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Eastbound traffic diversions
- From M62 J29/M1 J42 take the M1 north
- Exit the M1 at J44 and at the junction circulate the distributor road to the fourth exit for the A639
- Take the A639 towards Oulton
- At the Oulton Hall Roundabout take the second exit to remain on the A639
- At the next roundabout (Rothwell) take the second exit on to the A642
- Follow the A642 southbound to the Rothwell Interchange with the M62 (J30)
- Take the first exit from the roundabout to re-join the M62 eastbound
Westbound carriageway reopens
The westbound carriageway has now fully reopened.
Traffic caught in the eastbound closure is in the process of being turned around from the rear of the queue.
Police approached for comment
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.
A61 Leeds Road closed as a result
A61 Leeds Road closed in Lofthouse by the bridge crossing over the M62 motorway due to police incident at this location.
Update
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that officers continue to be at the scene and are working to confirm further details soon.
Lanes one and two reopen
Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) have reopened on the M62 eastbound between J29 (M1) and J30 (Rothwell).
Lanes 3 and 4 remain closed for ongoing clearance works. There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on approach, please allow for extra journey time.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall from an M62 motorway bridge near Leeds - West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
All remaining lanes reopen
All lanes have now reopened on the M62 eastbound between J29 (M1) and J30 (Rothwell) following the earlier West Yorkshire Police incident. Please allow extra time for the remaining delays on approach to clear.
