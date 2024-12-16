M1 Leeds: Emergency services at scene as crash shuts motorway near Oulton - live updates

Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:43 BST
A crash shut a major motorway near Leeds on Monday (December 16).

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Leeds.

The key route closed for several hours northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.

Follow and refresh our blog below for live updates...

Live: M1 closed near Leeds

Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 12:42 BST

M1 closed near Leeds

The M1 is closed northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.

Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 12:47 BST

Emergency services at the scene

All northbound lanes are closed with National Highways reporting that emergency services are now at the scene.

Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 12:52 BST

Traffic beginning to build

Traffic is beginning to build along the route with National Highways Traffic Officers now in attendance assisting with traffic management and diversions.

The M1 is closed northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.
The M1 is closed northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.
Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 13:01 BST

Diversions now in place

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M1 at J44 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with The A642.
  • At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 J30.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the M62 eastbound and proceed along this road for approximately 8 miles to the junction with the A1(M) J32A.
  • At the junction, take the slip road onto the A1(M) northbound and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to J42.
  • At the junction, exit the A1(M) J42 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the M1 J46.
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the M1 northbound.
Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 13:18 BST

Police confirm four vehicles involved

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This was reported at 11.41am today just before J45 Northbound. Four vehicles involved.

“No serious injuries were reported.”

Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 13:24 BSTUpdated 14:03 BST

Work continues to reopen road

Work continues to reopen the M1 northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds closed due to an earlier collision.

National Highways led diversions remain in place.

National Highways led diversions remain in place.
National Highways led diversions remain in place.
Mon, 16 Dec, 2024, 14:56 BSTUpdated 14:57 BST

Roads reopen

National Highways has confirmed that all lanes have now been reopened.

