M1 Leeds: Emergency services at scene as crash shuts motorway near Oulton - live updates
Emergency services attended the scene of a crash on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Leeds.
The key route closed for several hours northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.
Follow and refresh our blog below for live updates...
Live: M1 closed near Leeds
M1 closed near Leeds
The M1 is closed northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds due to the collision.
Emergency services at the scene
All northbound lanes are closed with National Highways reporting that emergency services are now at the scene.
Traffic beginning to build
Traffic is beginning to build along the route with National Highways Traffic Officers now in attendance assisting with traffic management and diversions.
Diversions now in place
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 at J44 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with The A642.
- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 J30.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the M62 eastbound and proceed along this road for approximately 8 miles to the junction with the A1(M) J32A.
- At the junction, take the slip road onto the A1(M) northbound and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to J42.
- At the junction, exit the A1(M) J42 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the M1 J46.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the M1 northbound.
Police confirm four vehicles involved
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This was reported at 11.41am today just before J45 Northbound. Four vehicles involved.
“No serious injuries were reported.”
Work continues to reopen road
Work continues to reopen the M1 northbound between J44 near Oulton and J45 near Leeds closed due to an earlier collision.
National Highways led diversions remain in place.
Roads reopen
National Highways has confirmed that all lanes have now been reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.