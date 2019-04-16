Listed - All planned roadworks around Leeds this week

Here is a list of planned roadworks in Leeds this week. Delays are likely.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. Leeds Road, Bramhope Until April 19.

2. Marsh Street, Rothwell Until April 22.

3. Crown Point Road, Hunslet Until May 5.

4. Harrogate Road, Harewood Until May 13.

