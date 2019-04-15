Mobile speed camera locations.

Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday, April 15

Going somewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire this week? You might want to check this.

Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely:

A656 Ridge Road, Ledston.

A656 Ridge Road, Ledston.
A61 Scott Hall Road

A61 Scott Hall Road
A58.

A58.
Dewsbury Road

Dewsbury Road
