Leeds travel: More than one million train tickets to go on sale in seven-day 'Great British Rail Sale'
More than a million train tickets, including to and from Leeds, will have their prices slashed in a seven-day sale starting next week.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced the Great British Rail Sale, which will see Advance and Off-Peak train ticket prices reduced by up to 50%.
Tickets for destinations across England and Wales - along with cross-border trips into Scotland - for journeys taking place between January 30 and March 15 will be available to purchase during the seven-day sale.
It comes as the government seeks to reform the railways and "bring more passengers back to the rail network", the DfT said.
The department added that the government is committed to helping families with the cost of living, working with the industry to offer tickets that will "not only boost tourism" and "encourage sustainable travel", but also "help connect friends and families across the UK".
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The return of the Great British Rail Sale is good news for passengers, following the success of the previous sale which saw passengers benefit from around £7m in savings on their travel costs.
“With discounts on more than a million tickets, there’ll be plenty of opportunity to connect with friends and family, and explore great destinations across the country.
“I hope passengers make the most of this sale and choose to travel by rail.”
Passengers will have from midnight on January 23 to January 29 to claim their discounted tickets via online retailers and station ticket offices. The Rail Delivery Group will also host a central website where customers can find the best ticket deals.