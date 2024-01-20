More than a million train tickets, including to and from Leeds, will have their prices slashed in a seven-day sale starting next week.

Tickets for destinations across England and Wales - along with cross-border trips into Scotland - for journeys taking place between January 30 and March 15 will be available to purchase during the seven-day sale.

It comes as the government seeks to reform the railways and "bring more passengers back to the rail network", the DfT said.

More than one million tickets, including to and from Leeds, are set to go on sale. Photo: James Hardisty.

The department added that the government is committed to helping families with the cost of living, working with the industry to offer tickets that will "not only boost tourism" and "encourage sustainable travel", but also "help connect friends and families across the UK".

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The return of the Great British Rail Sale is good news for passengers, following the success of the previous sale which saw passengers benefit from around £7m in savings on their travel costs.

“With discounts on more than a million tickets, there’ll be plenty of opportunity to connect with friends and family, and explore great destinations across the country.

“I hope passengers make the most of this sale and choose to travel by rail.”