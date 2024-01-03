Northern has kickstarted 2024 with a massive flash sale offering five million tickets across the North of England for just £1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting today (Wednesday, January 3), the train operator will be selling millions of tickets for journeys to and from Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, York and more for just £1.

The flash sale tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 2024, and includes journeys from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are also available to Leeds from Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Manchester Victoria, Sheffield and York.

Northern Railway is offering millions of tickets for journeys across the north of England for just £1. Picture by Northern Railway

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The flash sale extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.

“We hope the flash sale will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.

“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”