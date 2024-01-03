Northern Rail: Three-day flash sale offers £1 train tickets from Leeds to Manchester, York and more - how to buy
Northern has kickstarted 2024 with a massive flash sale offering five million tickets across the North of England for just £1.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Starting today (Wednesday, January 3), the train operator will be selling millions of tickets for journeys to and from Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, York and more for just £1.
The flash sale tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 2024, and includes journeys from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York.
Tickets are also available to Leeds from Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Manchester Victoria, Sheffield and York.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The flash sale extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.
“We hope the flash sale will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Tickets are on-sale now and are available until 4pm on Friday, January 5, or until tickets are gone, via the Northern Railway website.