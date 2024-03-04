Work is to take place on the line between Leeds and Huddersfield

Over these two months, engineers working on the multi-billion-pound project will upgrade tracks in Mirfield and Deighton, complete mining mitigation work around Huddersfield station and undertake work to Huddersfield viaduct.

This work will enable trains to achieve higher speeds and enhance the overall reliability of services passing through the area in the future, as the number of railway tracks increases from two to four.

While the railway line is temporarily closed to facilitate these upgrades, passengers will continue their journeys via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses.

Paul Sumner, Senior Sponsor on Transpennine Route Upgrade said: “This weekend, engineers will be working around the clock to take us one step closer to cleaner, faster and more reliable journeys through Huddersfield.

“The upgrades include new track being installed, work to Huddersfield viaduct and mining mitigations. These upgrades are a crucial component of our broader programme of work, allowing Huddersfield Station to be completely remodelled, including additional longer platforms, and facilitating trains to travel faster through the area.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the work takes place and remind customers, including those travelling to the football or other events, to check online or with their respective train operator.”

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “These improvement works are key to the overall modernisation of the railway that will be taking place as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will help deliver a faster and more sustainable service for our customers who travel between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.