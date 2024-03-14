Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Network Rail engineers arrived at the scene between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley, they observed further deterioration to the site, which led to specialist teams and equipment being called in to resolve the issue.

Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley are facing heavy disruption and cancellations until next week.

All Northern services running through the two stations, including trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield and Castleford have been cancelled, with disruption expected until the end of Tuesday, March 19.

Services from Leeds to Knottingley via Castleford and Knottingley to Leeds via Wakefield will only operate via Pontefract Monkhill and Leeds during repair works.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our teams are responding to a landslip between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley stations.

“Engineers have been on site around-the-clock in recent days carrying out investigations to help our teams to understand what has caused the slip and to determine what work will be needed to repair and reopen the railway line, and how long it will take.

“Engineers have also taken proactive steps to protect vital equipment in the area to keep trains running on other, nearby parts of the network.

“We would encourage all passengers to check their journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries and want to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

A Northern spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley all lines are currently blocked.

"Services running through these stations have been cancelled, with disruption expected until Tuesday, 19 March.