Trains from Leeds to Glasgow Central have been cancelled following a fire onboard.

The 17:08 and 18:08 CrossCountry services running from Leeds to Glasgow Central, via Edinburgh Waverley, have been cancelled following a fire onboard.

Departing Plymouth at 11.27 this morning, the 17:08 train (arriving into Glasgow Central at 21:22) was terminated at Birmingham New Street as a result of the earlier incident.

The 18:08 Leeds service (arriving into Glasgow Central at 22:13) has also been cancelled.

They will no longer call at Derby, Chesterfield, Sheffield, Wakefield Westgate, Leeds, York, Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Alnmouth For Alnwick, Dunbar and Edinburgh.

No information has currently been made available as to a cause of the blaze or of any reported injuries onboard.

The 19:08 CrossCountry service - running from Leeds to Edinburgh Waverley - is currently scheduled to run on time.