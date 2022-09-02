Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 40,000 RMT union members and National Rail workers from 14 train companies are set to walk out on strike in September 2022 over pay, terms and conditions and jobs.

June 2022 saw three walkouts which caused severe disruption for events like Glastonbury Festival and this month will see two days of strikes from the RMT.

Here is everything you will need to know about the RMT strike that hits Leeds in September 2022.

Passengers make their way through Glasgow Central station as a nationwide strike called by the RMT Union was held today on 27 July (Pic: Getty Images)

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

Industrial action by the National Rail workers are set to take place for a 24-hour period on Thursday September 15 as well as Saturday September 17.

The first date will coincide with the ASLEF strike, stopping almost all of the train service across the UK.

Both days will see about 40,000 RMT union members walk out and will cause severe disruption for passengers across the UK.

Why are RMT union members and National Rail workers going on strike?

Much like the previous strike action taking place in June, July and August 2022, the main motivation of the RMT strike is over pay and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in talks with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase matching the current rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis currently going on in the United Kingdom.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

Railway strikers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to yet more dates of planned strike action that will hit Leeds’railway services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

“Grant Shapps continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Photo: PA)

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are affected?

The national strike action, seeing more than 40,000 RMT union members and Network Rail workers and 14 train companies, will mean severe disruptions will take place in September 2022.

What services will be operating in Leeds on September 15 and September 17?

Train operators that run services from Leeds and that will see severe disruptions are:

National Rail has issued a warning to passengers travelling on these days that trains will finish much earlier than normal and that passengers keep an eye on any updates on their train operating companies websites.