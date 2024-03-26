Leeds Road Kippax: Arriva issues statement after double-decker bus crashes through garden wall
Arriva has issued a statement following a bus crash in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A double-decker Arriva Yorkshire service crashed into a garden wall on Leeds Road, Kippax early this morning.
The incident quickly went viral with clips of the strange scene being shared across social media.
A spokesperson for the bus operator said: "At around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 26, an Arriva bus was in collision with a wall on Leeds Road, Kippax.
"An investigation into the collision is ongoing."
West Yorkshire Police have also been approached for comment.
There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.