Leeds Road Kippax: Arriva issues statement after double-decker bus crashes through garden wall

Arriva has issued a statement following a bus crash in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
A double-decker Arriva Yorkshire service crashed into a garden wall on Leeds Road, Kippax early this morning.

The incident quickly went viral with clips of the strange scene being shared across social media.

A double-decker Arriva Yorkshire service crashed into a garden wall on Leeds Road, Kippax early this morning. Picture: Google
A spokesperson for the bus operator said: "At around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 26, an Arriva bus was in collision with a wall on Leeds Road, Kippax.

"An investigation into the collision is ongoing."

West Yorkshire Police have also been approached for comment.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

