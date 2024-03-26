Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A double-decker Arriva Yorkshire service crashed into a garden wall on Leeds Road, Kippax early this morning.

The incident quickly went viral with clips of the strange scene being shared across social media.

A double-decker Arriva Yorkshire service crashed into a garden wall on Leeds Road, Kippax early this morning. Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the bus operator said: "At around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 26, an Arriva bus was in collision with a wall on Leeds Road, Kippax.

"An investigation into the collision is ongoing."

West Yorkshire Police have also been approached for comment.