Leeds Park and Ride to run later for Light Night 2025 - all you need to know
Light Night Leeds takes place on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23, transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity.
This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of the city’s most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays.
Leeds Park and Ride sites are also set to join in the action with fun exhibits and later-running services for those travelling into the city centre.
Elland Road will host Rock NeON which is an interactive installation allowing visitors to step on stage and unleash their inner rock god via the medium of light, accompanied by a rocking soundtrack.
Stourton will feature The Stars Come Out at Night by Stella Creates – a striking installation, capturing the beauty of the night sky, bringing a glimmer of starlight right down to earth.
Meanwhile, Blood Moon will take up residence at Leeds Bus Station.
Buses will run every 12-15 minutes at peak times to and from Elland Road and Stourton. The last bus to Elland Road will depart from Boar Lane (Trinity P) at 23:57. The last bus to Stourton will depart from Lower Briggate (Trinity K) at 23:33.
Visitors can benefit from a £3 return fare when travelling from the Park and Ride sites after 1pm. Tickets will need to be purchased on the bus from the driver. Up to three under-19s travel free with every fare-paying adult.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Light Night has become a Leeds institution that is enjoyed by thousands from across our region – and this year promises to continue that tradition of exciting family events.
“As well as hosting installations of our own, we are also doing our bit to ensure families can travel easily in and out of the city centre to see the captivating events on offer.
“Our affordable Park and Ride scheme is one of the ways we're helping to create a better-connected West Yorkshire.”