Leeds Festival 2025: Motorists warned of temporary speed limits on routes - full list

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 08:37 BST
Motorists are being advised that a number of temporary speed reductions are being put in place on routes to the Leeds Festival site at Bramham Park.

Temporary speed limits of 30mph are being put in place by Leeds City Council on Paradise Way, West Woods Road and the A64 York Road between Bramham crossroads roundabout and around 500m northeast of Stockheld Lane.

These temporary speed limits will be in place from today (August 20 to Monday, August 25 and enforced by the police.

West Woods Road.placeholder image
West Woods Road. | Google

The measures have been introduced to help keep festival goers and other motorists safe and reduce the risk of crashes on roads that are typically busier than usual during the week of the festival.

They have been introduced in partnership between the council and the police as part of their joint Vision Zero ambition to eliminate fatal and serious injuries from our city's roads by 2040.

Paul Jeffrey, West Yorkshire Police lead for the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, said: “West Yorkshire Police is working closely with our partners at Leeds City Council to support the 2025 Leeds Festival.

“This includes carrying out speed enforcement on roads around the venue to provide safety to motorists, festival attendees and local residents. Enforcement of the reduced speed limits will take place across the course of the event.”

