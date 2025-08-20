Motorists are being advised that a number of temporary speed reductions are being put in place on routes to the Leeds Festival site at Bramham Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary speed limits of 30mph are being put in place by Leeds City Council on Paradise Way, West Woods Road and the A64 York Road between Bramham crossroads roundabout and around 500m northeast of Stockheld Lane.

These temporary speed limits will be in place from today (August 20 to Monday, August 25 and enforced by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Woods Road. | Google

The measures have been introduced to help keep festival goers and other motorists safe and reduce the risk of crashes on roads that are typically busier than usual during the week of the festival.

They have been introduced in partnership between the council and the police as part of their joint Vision Zero ambition to eliminate fatal and serious injuries from our city's roads by 2040.

Paul Jeffrey, West Yorkshire Police lead for the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, said: “West Yorkshire Police is working closely with our partners at Leeds City Council to support the 2025 Leeds Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes carrying out speed enforcement on roads around the venue to provide safety to motorists, festival attendees and local residents. Enforcement of the reduced speed limits will take place across the course of the event.”