Leeds drivers warned of M621 motorway traffic as Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road

Highways officers are warning people in Leeds to expect delays today as Leeds United take on Aston Villa in the last home game of the season at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's men take on Aston Villa at home with a 12pm kick-off.

It means that the M621 motorway heading into Leeds is likely to be subject to delays.

Congestion is expected around junction 2 as supporters travel to the game, a spokesman for Highways England said.

They added: "It's a big game for @LUFC who host @AVFCOfficial in the last home game of the season at #EllandRoad before Playoff.

"This is a 12:00 KO so please allow extra time for your journey around the #M621 Congestion is expected around J2 as the supporters travel to the game."

Of course, it's the last scheduled home game of the season, but after Sheffield United's win over Ipswich on Saturday, there is likely to be at least one more home game at Elland Road as Leeds United head into the play-offs.

