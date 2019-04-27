Leeds United heading for the play-offs after Sheffield United all but seal automatic promotion

Leeds United are headed for the Championship play-offs after Sheffield United effectively sealed automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The Blades’ victory at Bramall Lane tonight left Leeds six points behind them with two games to play and hampered by an inferior goal difference.

Sheffield United are 13 goals to the good having moved to the top of the table this evening and Leeds have no genuine chance of catching second-placed Norwich City, who are six points ahead and in possession of a far stronger goal difference prior to their clash with Blackburn Rovers tonight.

Leeds had an automatic spot in their hands with four games of the season to play but collapsed over the Easter weekend with costly defeats to Wigan Athletic and Brentford.

The club will host Aston Villa tomorrow in front of a sell-out crowd at Elland Road but the game has been rendered meaningless by the Blades’ victory over bottom-of-the-table Ipswich.

Goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell carried the Blades and manager Chris Wilder over the line.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted yesterday that he had no expectation of Sheffield United letting second place slip, saying: “The game that decided our fate was the game we lost at home to Wigan.”