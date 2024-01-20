Leeds claimed one of the top spots in a new study looking at the best commuter cities in the UK.

Establishing a business can be a tough task, taking into consideration the costs of co-working spaces to money spent on commuting.

To find out what cities in the UK are the best for commuting workers, Capital on Tap, a company specialising in credit cards for businesses, analysed 30 of the most populated cities in the country.

In the study, the company analysed factors such as average amount of time spend travelling during the work week, the average amount of time and money spent commuting in each location, the happiness of residents, and the number of fours worked per week.

Leeds was crowned the third best city in the UK for commuters in a new study. (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Ranking the best and worst cities, Belfast was crowned the best city for commuting in the UK. In second place is Sunderland, with Leeds claiming the third spot closely followed by fellow Yorkshire cities Hull and Sheffield.

Capital on Tap found that while Leeds workers spend on average 39.3 hours working and commuting per week, compared to 33.8 hours in the Northern Irish capital and 38.5 hours in Sunderland, with the cost of a monthly travel pass in Leeds costs on average £75.

When looking at happiness, our city scored 7.28 out of ten, second lowest among the top cities only after Belfast which scored 7.09.

On the other end of the list, Edinburgh was "crowned" the worst city for commuters, with a total of 45 hours spent working and commuting per week, followed by London. The remaining spots on the five worst cities were claimed by West Midlands cities Wolverhampton, Coventry and Stoke-on-Trent.

The five best and worst commuter cities in the UK according to Capital on Tap

Here are the five best commuter cities in the UK according to the study when looking at happiness, cost of monthly travel passes and total hours spent working and commuting per week:

Belfast, Northern Ireland - 7.09/10 - £59.53/month - 33.8 hours Sunderland, North East - 7.33/10 - £27.00/month - 38.5 hours Leeds, Yorkshire and the Humber - 7.28/10 - £75.00/month - 39.3 hours Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber - 7.32/10 - £55.50/month - 39.1 hours Sheffield, Yorkshire and the Humber - 7.33/10 - £68.83/month - 37.9

The five worst commuter cities in the UK: