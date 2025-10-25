Leeds CrossCountry passengers to face second weekend of train disruption due to strikes
Next Saturday (November 1), will see RMT union members in customer facing roles declining to work.
The strike represents the second day of industrial action currently planned by RMT members at CrossCountry, following a strike which was suspended on Saturday, October 23.
All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on many routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.
Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT is undertaking a second day of planned industrial action this autumn.
“While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."
Trains that run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day. No CrossCountry services will call at Wolverhampton, Worcestershire Parkway, Wakefield Westgate or Chesterfield, with customers instead encouraged to use shorter-distance services. Station stops will also be restricted at Stockport, Macclesfield, Oxford and Basingstoke.
Engineering work is also planned over the weekend, which will further impact CrossCountry services between Birmingham and Reading, and between Leeds and Darlington. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website or with National Rail Enquiries.
Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday, November 1 are advised to check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website. Information on delay repay and alternative travel options are available at the same link.
On Saturday, November 1, limited CrossCountry services will operate between:
- Manchester and Birmingham
- Birmingham and Reading (not calling at Coventry or Birmingham International) – with some services extending to Bournemouth
- Birmingham and Bristol
- Birmingham and Derby – with some services extending to Leeds
- Edinburgh and Newcastle – with some services extending to Darlington
No CrossCountry services will operate between:
- Bristol, Plymouth and Penzance
- Newton Abbot and Paignton
- Edinburgh and Glasgow or Aberdeen
- Derby and Nottingham
- Birmingham to Leicester, Peterborough, Cambridge and Stansted Airport