CrossCountry customers are being warned of significant travel disruptions due to planned strikes by the RMT union including Yorkshire routes.

A planned industrial action by the RMT union is due to take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and as a result, CrossCountry customers may experience significant travel disruption.

The strike will see RMT union members in customers in customer service roles declining to work.

All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on some routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

A Virgin Cross Country service. (Pic credit: Construction Photography / Avalon / Getty Images)

Trains that do run will be significantly busier than usual and service will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully.

There will also be changes to some calling patterns on the day, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action.

“While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

Very limited CrossCountry services include Birmingham to Leeds/York and some services will extend from York to Edinburgh and from Reading to Southampton.

There is also planned engineering work over the weekend, which will further impact which CrossCountry services will run. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website.

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday, October 18, 2025, should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice.

The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday, November 1, 2025. More information will be released on what this means for CrossCountry passengers.