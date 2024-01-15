A number of Leeds bus routes are set to shut from this week.

From, Saturday (January 13) to Sunday, January 21, buses along York Road, Killingbeck will face disruption as the result of lane closures.

Due to the demolition of high-rise flats a lane closure will be in place. As a result York Road, Highways Flats bus stop 45010822 will not be in use and services are using the next stop along the route.

Station Road, Otley will be closed for roadworks from Monday, January 15 to Friday, January 26. Services 33, 34, 653, 962 and X84 will divert via Beech Hill, Westgate, Piper Hill and Bradford Road.

In Bramley, Upper Town Street, Waterloo Lane will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, January 15 to Saturday, January 20, between 8pm and 6am each night. Services 16, 16A, 49 and 91 will divert.

Belle Isle Road, Hunslet (evening) and Thorpe Road, Middleton (day) will be closed due to roadworks on Monday, January 15.