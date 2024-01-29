Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation as Victoria Bridge and Rodley Town Street to shut
A key Leeds city bridge is set to shut from this weekend.
Victoria Bridge, located on Neville Street, Leeds city centre will be closed due to installation works from Sunday, February 4 to Tuesday, February 6.
These works will be carried out from 7am-7pm on Sunday, February 4 and from 9am-3pm on Monday and Tuesday, February 5 and 6. Services 1 and 1B towards Headingley will divert via Great Wilson Street.
Rodley Town Street will also be closed due to repair works on Thursday, February 1 from 9.30pm-11.30pm. Service 16A towards Pudsey and towards Bramley will both divert via Coal Hill Lane.
Elsewhere, Nursery Lane, Alwoodley will remain closed due to roadworks until Thursday, February 1. Service 7 will divert via Lingfield Drive, Ring Road and Harrogate Road.
In a welcome boost to city services, Stanningley Road, Bramley, Stoney Rock Lane, Burmantofts and Station Road, Otley have all reopened following the completion of works.
Trinity K, bus stop 45032249 on Lower Briggate in Leeds city centre has also reopened to services.