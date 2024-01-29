Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Bridge, located on Neville Street, Leeds city centre will be closed due to installation works from Sunday, February 4 to Tuesday, February 6.

These works will be carried out from 7am-7pm on Sunday, February 4 and from 9am-3pm on Monday and Tuesday, February 5 and 6. Services 1 and 1B towards Headingley will divert via Great Wilson Street.

Rodley Town Street will also be closed due to repair works on Thursday, February 1 from 9.30pm-11.30pm. Service 16A towards Pudsey and towards Bramley will both divert via Coal Hill Lane.

A key Leeds city bridge is set to shut from this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty

Elsewhere, Nursery Lane, Alwoodley will remain closed due to roadworks until Thursday, February 1. Service 7 will divert via Lingfield Drive, Ring Road and Harrogate Road.

In a welcome boost to city services, Stanningley Road, Bramley, Stoney Rock Lane, Burmantofts and Station Road, Otley have all reopened following the completion of works.