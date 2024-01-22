A key Leeds bus route is set to face closure from this week.

Stanningley Road, Bramley closed will be due to roadworks from Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24, between 7pm to 6am each night. Service 72 will divert via Stanningley Bypass and Lower Town Street.

Stoney Rock Lane,. Burmantofts will be closed due to roadworks on Thursday, January 25 from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. Services 4 and 4F will divert via Beckett Street, Stanley Road and Compton Road.

Trinity K, bus stop 45032249 on Lower Briggate in Leeds city centre will remain suspended until Saturday, January 27 due to roadworks.

Station Road, Otley will remain closed for roadworks until Friday, January 26. Services 33, 34, 653, 962 and X84 will divert via Beech Hill, Westgate, Piper Hill and Bradford Road.

Meanwhile Farnley Lane, Otley will reopen from today.