Victoria Bridge, located on Neville Street, Leeds city centre will be closed due to installation works from Sunday, February 4 to Tuesday, February 6.

These works will be carried out from 7am-7pm on Sunday, February 4 and from 9am-3pm on Monday and Tuesday, February 5 and 6. Services 1 and 1B towards Headingley will divert via Great Wilson Street.

Key Leeds bus route are to face closures this week. Picture: NW Stock

St Chads Drive, Headingley will be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, February 5) to Friday, February 16. Service 1B towards Headingley Campus will divert via Otley Road and Church Wood Avenue, while 1B towards Leeds will start from Headingley Campus.

In Seacroft, Brooklands Avenue will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, February 5 to Friday, March 1, from 8am-3pm Monday to Friday. Services 16 and 16A will divert via South Parkway and York Road to Seacroft Bus Station in both directions.