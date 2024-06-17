Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Wakefield Kirkgate set to shut
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kirkgate, Wakefield will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, June 19 from 8pm to 6am.
Services 59, 96, 105, 106, 148, 149, 186, 189, 195, 196, 485, 496 and TK1 will divert via Ings Road.
In Leeds, services will face disruption due to an event in Temple Newsam on Friday (June 21). Possible delays to services 19, 19A, 40 & 163 during the event.
Elsewhere buses are continuing to divert due to overhanging trees at Leeds and Bradford Road, Kirkstall Bridge.
Services 60 & 60A towards Keighley are diverting via Broad Lane, Broadlea Terrace and Broadlea Hill to resume normal route. They will be missing bus stop 45012518 on Leeds and Bradford Road.
In a welcome boost to city services, Weetwood Lane reopened on Friday (June 14) after being closed due to emergency roadworks.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
Meanwhile, North Street Slip A64, Leeds city centre will face its final night of closure between 10pm and 4am tonight (Monday, June 17).
Service 7 will resume a normal route to Vicar Lane then divert via North Street, Sheepscar Street South Roundabout. Regent Street, Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route on York Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.