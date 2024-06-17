Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A key travel corridor in West Yorkshire is set to shut overnight.

Kirkgate, Wakefield will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, June 19 from 8pm to 6am.

Services 59, 96, 105, 106, 148, 149, 186, 189, 195, 196, 485, 496 and TK1 will divert via Ings Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of bus services are set to be diverted this week. Picture: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Leeds, services will face disruption due to an event in Temple Newsam on Friday (June 21). Possible delays to services 19, 19A, 40 & 163 during the event.

Elsewhere buses are continuing to divert due to overhanging trees at Leeds and Bradford Road, Kirkstall Bridge.

Services 60 & 60A towards Keighley are diverting via Broad Lane, Broadlea Terrace and Broadlea Hill to resume normal route. They will be missing bus stop 45012518 on Leeds and Bradford Road.

In a welcome boost to city services, Weetwood Lane reopened on Friday (June 14) after being closed due to emergency roadworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, North Street Slip A64, Leeds city centre will face its final night of closure between 10pm and 4am tonight (Monday, June 17).