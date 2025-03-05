This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A video and new CGI visual has been released for the first time providing a fascinating glimpse into Leeds Bradford Airport’s transformative £100 million terminal expansion.

The major redevelopment, set to be completed in time for the summer 2025 holidays, is designed to elevate passenger experience while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth.

The latest video and images bring to life what passengers can expect when they visit the new terminal, providing a more expansive look at the new space.

A CGI view of the new terminal. | LBA

The new departure lounge, meticulously designed for optimal passenger comfort, will feature enhanced seating areas and an improved retail and dining offering. Meanwhile, a striking exterior view highlights the terminal’s contemporary design, showcasing LBA’s vision for a state of the art, efficient, and environmentally-friendly airport.

Passport control. | LBA

The visuals also show the new baggage reclaim area designed to streamline to arrivals process for travellers, plus the upgraded passport control area, which will incorporate cutting-edge security technology, ensuring a smoother and more secure journey for all passengers.

The development underscores LBA’s ambition to strengthen its position as a key gateway to Yorkshire and beyond, ensuring it meets growing passenger demand while upholding its commitment to delivering first-class travel experiences. Once complete, the new terminal extension will complement the existing facilities, providing a seamless gateway to over 80 destinations worldwide.

Departure lounge. | LBA

The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025, at which point guests will be welcomed into the new terminal extension. Following this milestone, attention will shift to phase two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping the existing terminal to further enhance the airport’s overall infrastructure.

John Cunliffe, commercial director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re excited to share the new video and visuals that offer passengers a preview of what’s to come at the airport. Our transformative terminal expansion is not only about creating a modern, comfortable airport experience for travellers but also about building a sustainable future for travel in the region. With construction progressing on schedule, we look forward to welcoming passengers to our upgraded facilities this summer.”