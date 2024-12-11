Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport could be grounded over Christmas as workers prepare for strike action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 50 members of Unite working at the airport are taking strike action over the next two months in a dispute over pay, the union has said in a statement.

Ramp agents who are employed by Swissport have voted to take 16 days of industrial action from December 19 to January 4. They have claimed their employer refused to make additional "de-icing" payments that Swissport employees at other airports receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite has warned that Ryanair flights may face cancellations over Christmas as Swissport workers strike over pay. | National World (Inset: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The workers taking action are predominantly employed on the airport's Ryanair flights, which could be impacted during the holiday season.

According to Unite, the workers perform vital tasks at the airport including moving aircraft around the terminals, baggage handling and operating specialised vehicles. During cold weather, they also undertake additional "de-icing" duties to ensure aircraft are safe to use. For this, workers have traditionally been paid an additional £125 per month, United said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Swissport is making millions off the backs of our members who work at all times of day and night, in all weathers, doing a tough and vital job ensuring planes are safe to use. That they are being denied this additional payment beggars belief. Unite won't stand for our members being hard done by in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft added: "Our members literally sign paperwork that makes them accountable for all the lives on board a plane. Our de-icing trained members are out from very early in the morning and are expected to cover any delays beyond finish times.

“The strike will cause enormous disruption to flights at the airport. But this dispute is entirely a result of Swissport’s Scrooge-like behaviour. This additional payment, a drop in the ocean for Swissport."

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it remains committed to working closely with its business partners to “minimise any potential disruption” to its customers.

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We have been in open discussions with unions regionally and nationally, with all parties fully engaged. These have been productive to date and will continue.”

Ryanair has been contacted for a statement.