Unite has issued an update on planned strike action at Leeds Bradford Airport causing disruption to Christmas flights.

Nearly 50 ramp agents employed by Swissport at the Yorkshire airport voted to take 16 days of industrial action from December 19, which would have seen Ryanair flights impacted over the festive season.

The industrial action was over a dispute on “de-icing” payments, a bonus paid to the ramp agents who perform additional de-icing duties in cold weather.

Ramp agents at Leeds Bradford Airport were prepared to take 16 days of strike action.

Unite argued that similar payments are made to employees at other UK airports, but the bonus would not be awarded to the Leeds Bradford staff.

On Friday (December 13) Unite the Union announced that the strikes have been called off after its members “won their fight” for the cold-weather payment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “I’m delighted our members have won the payment they were fighting for. This shows that Unite continues to be the winning union and the power of the union movement when workers band together.”

Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft added: “Following positive negotiations with the company an agreement has been reached and industrial action has been cancelled. A payment has been agreed in recognition of the work undertaken and an agreement reached for closer working going forward to avoid a similar situation again.”