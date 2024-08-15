Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Bradford Airport has announced that its “airside” smoking area will be closed while major development works are carried out.

The airport, situated in Yeadon, announced last week its Vision 2030 strategy, which will be backed by £200m in private investment.

The plans include the creation of 5,500 new jobs and a contribution of nearly £1 billion to the local economy as the airport reaches an anticipated seven million passengers a year by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airside smoking area at Leeds Bradford Airport will be temporarily closed from August 19 | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LBA will also be increasing terminal floorspace by 38 per cent and creating up to 10 new aircraft stands for overnight aircraft. There are also plans to introduce new destinations in the Middle East and North Atlantic.

The airport has now announced that to progress the works it needs to close the airside smoking area from Monday, August 19.

A spokesperson said: “We understand this will impact the travel experience of some passengers and we appreciate everybody’s patience with us during this time.”

While the smoking area is closed, passengers wishing to smoke ahead of their flight can find a dedicated area near the front of the terminal before travelling through security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport has also reminded passengers that it has a zero-tolerance policy to smoking indoors, adding that anyone caught smoking or vaping in the terminal could be issued with a fine of up to £2,500 and ejected from the airport.

It has not specified how long the airside smoking area will be closed for.

The spokesperson added: “The inconvenience today will see the progress of LBA:REGEN - a vital regeneration of our terminal facilities that will dramatically improve the passenger experience and help unlock economic growth for the region - creating 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contributing a total of £940 million to the local economy by 2030.”