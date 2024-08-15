Leeds Bradford Airport smoking area to be closed while £200m redevelopment project carried out
and live on Freeview channel 276
The airport, situated in Yeadon, announced last week its Vision 2030 strategy, which will be backed by £200m in private investment.
The plans include the creation of 5,500 new jobs and a contribution of nearly £1 billion to the local economy as the airport reaches an anticipated seven million passengers a year by 2030.
LBA will also be increasing terminal floorspace by 38 per cent and creating up to 10 new aircraft stands for overnight aircraft. There are also plans to introduce new destinations in the Middle East and North Atlantic.
The airport has now announced that to progress the works it needs to close the airside smoking area from Monday, August 19.
A spokesperson said: “We understand this will impact the travel experience of some passengers and we appreciate everybody’s patience with us during this time.”
While the smoking area is closed, passengers wishing to smoke ahead of their flight can find a dedicated area near the front of the terminal before travelling through security.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox
The airport has also reminded passengers that it has a zero-tolerance policy to smoking indoors, adding that anyone caught smoking or vaping in the terminal could be issued with a fine of up to £2,500 and ejected from the airport.
It has not specified how long the airside smoking area will be closed for.
The spokesperson added: “The inconvenience today will see the progress of LBA:REGEN - a vital regeneration of our terminal facilities that will dramatically improve the passenger experience and help unlock economic growth for the region - creating 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contributing a total of £940 million to the local economy by 2030.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.