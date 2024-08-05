Motorway disruption is due to effect drivers across Leeds and Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have over a dozen National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, include the M1 interchange near Garforth.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect the M621, M62, M1 and A1(M) this week.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 36 to Jct 37 slip road and lane closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

A1M Jct 48 to Jct 49 northbound and southbound overnight closures for structure painting and general maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

M1 Northbound Jct 38 entry slip and lane closure for inspection/survey works Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Southbound

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8.30pm - 6am.

M1 southbound Jct 48 to Jct 43 carriageway closure diversion route on national highways and local authority networks concrete barrier scheme.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 25 to Jct 26 Slip road and lane closures for inspection/ survey works. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

M621 clockwise M62 Jct 27 to Jct 7. Carriageway and lane closures carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M621-Anti-Clockwise

Monday, August 5 - Tuesday, August 6.

8pm - 6am.

M621 anticlockwise Jct 7 to Jct 1. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.