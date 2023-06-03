Leeds 10K is back on Sunday June 18 with runners of all ages taking to the streets to test themselves. First started in 2007 by Jane Tomlinson as her lasting legacy event while battling terminal cancer, the run has raised millions for different charities.

The event, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, is expected to raise thousands of pounds for good causes including official partners the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.

Kicking off at 9am on Sunday from Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds, the 10K will make its way through the city, which means numerous road closures and diversions will be in place.

The race will also see Rob Burrow MBE take on the Leeds Arena Group Min and Junior run together with his family. The rugby legend recently saw the enormous success of the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators. We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Thousands are set to take on the Leeds 10K in June. Picture by Steve Riding.

What route will the Leeds 10K take?

The Leeds 10K starts off outside the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds and takes runners up through Headingley and into Meanwood before making its way back past First Direct Arena and finishing on the Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery.

What roads will be closed during the Leeds 10K?