Leeds 10K: Every single road closure as thousands including Rob Burrow to race across city
As thousands take on the Leeds 10K on June 18, several roads across the city will be closed for several hours.
Leeds 10K is back on Sunday June 18 with runners of all ages taking to the streets to test themselves. First started in 2007 by Jane Tomlinson as her lasting legacy event while battling terminal cancer, the run has raised millions for different charities.
The event, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, is expected to raise thousands of pounds for good causes including official partners the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.
Kicking off at 9am on Sunday from Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds, the 10K will make its way through the city, which means numerous road closures and diversions will be in place.
The race will also see Rob Burrow MBE take on the Leeds Arena Group Min and Junior run together with his family. The rugby legend recently saw the enormous success of the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators. We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”
What route will the Leeds 10K take?
The Leeds 10K starts off outside the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds and takes runners up through Headingley and into Meanwood before making its way back past First Direct Arena and finishing on the Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery.
What roads will be closed during the Leeds 10K?
- Albion Street, The Headrow to Great George Street - 08:00 to 11:45
- Blenheim Terrace, The whole (From Blackman Lane) - 04:00 to 12:00
- Calverley Street, South Parade to Great George Street - 04:00 to 15:00
- Cavendish Road, The whole - 04:00 to 12:00
- Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane to Woodsley Road - 08:00 to 10:00
- Cookridge Street, Great George Street to Portland Gate - 08:45 to 15:00
- Cookridge Street, The Headrow to Great George Street - 04:00 to 15:00
- Great George Street, Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street - 08:45 to 15:00
- Grove Lane, Grove Road to Meanwood Road - 08:00 to 11:00
- Grove Road, Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road - 08:00 to 11:00
- Headingley Lane, Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road - 08:00 to 10:30
- Hyde Park Road, Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane - 08:00 to 10:00
- Lovell Park Road, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45
- Meanwood Road, Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road - 08:00 to 11:00
- Meanwood Road, Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road - 08:00 to 11:15
- Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane - 08:00 to 11:45
- Monk Bridge, Road Moor Road to Grove Road - 08:00 to 11:00
- Moorland Road, The whole - 08:00 to 10:00
- Oatland Lane, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45
- Oatland Road, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45
- Otley Road, Headingley Lane to North Lane - 08:00 to 10:30
- Otley Road, Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound – Northbound access maintained from North Lane) - 08:00 to 10:30
- Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade - 04:00 to 15:00
- Rampart Road, The whole - 08:00 to 10:15
- Shaw Lane, The whole - 08:00 to 11:00
- The Headrow, Calverley Street to Albion Street - 04:00 to 15:00
- The Headrow, Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street - 04:00 to 15:00
- Wade Lane, The whole (Northbound – Southbound access maintained from Belgrave Street) - 08:00 to 11:45
- Woodhouse Lane, St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road - 08:00 to 10:30
- Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse Lane to Delph Lane - 08:00 to 10:15