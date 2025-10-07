Last chance for Leeds commuters to shape city’s new transport network

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, is calling on people to have their say on her Local Transport Plan. | James Hardisty

Time is running out for commuters in Leeds to have their say on as part of a plan to transform the region’s transport network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire Mayor’s Transport Plan aims to look at the region’s travel needs and challenges and set out a vision about how to tackle those.

Be that looking at the rail network, bus reliability and cycle safety the proposals aim to support how the new Weaver Network operates.

The consultation will close on October 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said that The Weaver Network will replace the "disjointed, confusing, and increasingly hard to navigate public transport system" currently in place. | WYCA

Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Let's be honest the current system is creaking and outdated and just not good enough.

“That’s why we’re launching the Weaver Network to overhaul how West Yorkshire moves.

“This will bring together trams, buses, rail, walking, wheeling and cycling in one reliable, connected transport system that’s made to measure for West Yorkshire.

“ Our next steps to make this happen is to finalise our Local Transport Plan, which will set out the changes we’re going to make and how we’re going to do it.

“And that’s where you come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tell us what you think of our plans It’s your network - so let’s build it together.”

The vision includes bringing the bus network under public control and starting construction of mass transit between Leeds and Bradford by 2032. It also highlights new and improved bus and rail stations and improvements to walking, wheeling and cycling facilities.

The consultation is open to anyone who lives, works, or visits in West Yorkshire. and more information is available at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/local-transport-plan-2025

Leeds City Council to launch a public consultation on how to tackle congestion and improve bus journey times on South Accommodation Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is inviting businesses, residents, and those who use the route to share their views on the proposals, which include:

* Part signalisation of the Atkinson Street roundabout to improve traffic flow for all vehicles on South Accommodation Road

* Conversion of a general traffic lane into a new 24-hour bus lane on Hunslet Road and South Accommodation Road for quicker and more reliable bus journeys

* Relocation of pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at Atkinson Street to improve safety and accessibility

Changes are expected to have an overall reduction in journey times for other vehicles on South Accommodation Road together with a reduction of bus journey times of up to 5 minutes.